Understanding ACP



ACP (amorphous calcium phosphate) is a revolutionary technology that is licensed exclusively to Philips Oral Healthcare in the field of professional whitening by the ADA Foundation. Whitening with ACP means stronger teeth, greater comfort, better results and optimal compliance by your patients. Relief ACP comes with all Philips Zoom take-home kits and can be used as treatment several times daily by everyone, as it has no known allergens.