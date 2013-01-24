Made for huddle spaces, the Philips B-Line delivers seamless connectivity with easy content sharing from laptops, desktops, mobiles and corporate servers. Crestron Connected® certified and compatible with both Extron and Neets systems, it provides fast, secure and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when not in use to strengthen internal branding.
Perfect presentations
Maximise engagement in every meeting and presentation. Chromecast built-in makes sharing content wirelessly from any laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile seamless, with no extra hardware or set-up time required across all operating systems.
HDMI Hotplug detection also caters for wired connections, with auto switching between connected devices. This means smoother, faster and more focused team sessions with zero technical distractions.
Wireless presentation system
Be wirelessly connected with each other to securely, seamlessly and instantly cast content from any device directly to the big screen. The new Philips B-Line features Chromecast built-in to make meetings more engaging and interactive.
Meeting room integration
Providing enterprise level connectivity, the Philips B-Line is Crestron Connected® certified and compatible with both Extron and Neets systems. This enables content scheduling, settings management and the ability to switch each display on or off from a central location. Better still, it also allows for fast, reliable, and secure wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.
Versatile content solution
Be responsive to customer needs
The new Philips B-Line display is perfectly equipped to help food and beverage establishments with the use of TV Tuner.
Display your menus and promotions digitally, communicate important messages in real-time, and schedule branded content with ease on this enhanced signage.
Chromecast built-in for ease
Make meetings run smoother and faster with seamless wireless connectivity to the big screen from any Apple, Windows or Android device. Chromecast built-in enables instant casting of presentations and media from mobiles, laptops and tablets in up to 4K resolution. It’s cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for corporate use.
Optimise productivity
Inspire creativity and boost efficiency by combining purpose-made displays and signage solutions in your space.
