Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    product overview topbanner

    A superior clean that you can see and your patients can feel

     

    Philips Sonicare uses unrivaled technology proven to keep teeth healthy

     

    Browse the Philips Sonicare portfolio
    Whitening solutions for every patient

    Whitening solutions for every patient


    Give patients the whiter smile they’ve been dreaming of  

    Results you want, tastes patients prefer

    Results you want, tastes patients prefer

     

    Oral hygiene products that support healthy teeth and gums

    A wide range of brush heads

    A wide range of brush heads

     

    Help patients make the right selection

    Featured products

    AirFloss

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro

     

    Learn more

    FlexCare Platinum

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

     

    Learn more

    Quickpro

    Philips Zoom Quickpro

     

    Learn more

    Sonicare For Kids

    Philips Sonicare For Kids 

    Learn more

    Which Philips Sonicare product is right for your patient?


    Choose the best option based on dental indication


    Plaque buildup. Gingivitis. Oral malador. Hypersensitivity. Each presents its own challenges. Find out which Philips Oral Healthcare products are recommended to help your patients based on these and other dental indications.

     

    Check indication

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact Philips
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.