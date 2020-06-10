We offer a portfolio of oral hygiene products that are both effective and preferred. The Philips Sonicare BreathRx system is designed to provide lasting fresh breath while also addressing plaque and gingivitis, for a total hygiene solution. With Philips Sonicare Fluoridex toothpaste, you can prescribe the professional-strength formulas patients need with the tastes and textures they'll prefer and comply with.
Total breath management system
With a small addition to their daily routine, your patients can neutralize VSC gases and eliminate 99% of the germs that cause oral malodor. The Philips Sonicare BreathRx system is the only alcohol-free breath care system specifically designed to kill odor-causing bacteria and neutralize gases responsible for bad breath.
A prescription that leaves a good taste
The most effective fluoride toothpaste is the one that patients will use consistently. Philips Sonicare Fluoridex offers the same look, taste and feel of the most popular consumer brand toothpastes - so your patients are more likely to continue usage with their daily oral hygiene regimen. Fluoridex offers 1.1% (5000 ppm) sodium fluoride protection in a range of formulas to suit the needs of every patient.
ProActive Care Prophy Pak
ProActive Care Prophy Paks contain everything you need to complete a preventative appointment. Each consists of a Philips Sonicare BreathRx Tonque Scraper and a tooth whitening shade guide to boost aesthetic awareness at home.
