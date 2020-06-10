A prescription that leaves a good taste

The most effective fluoride toothpaste is the one that patients will use consistently. Philips Sonicare Fluoridex offers the same look, taste and feel of the most popular consumer brand toothpastes - so your patients are more likely to continue usage with their daily oral hygiene regimen. Fluoridex offers 1.1% (5000 ppm) sodium fluoride protection in a range of formulas to suit the needs of every patient.

