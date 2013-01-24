LED Inspection and Work lamps



The new LED Inspection and LED Work lamps draw on Philips recognized expertise in the development and use of lighting across a broad range of applications such as shops, homes, offices and automotive lighting. Discover the new and improved Philips LED Inspection lamps and LED Work lamps designed for professionals where precise, visual inspection is important and where safety and comfort is a must. Manufactured exclusively from high-quality materials to the highest Original Equipment quality standards, these advanced LED inspection and work lighting solutions produce natural yet extremely powerful light, ranging from 6 000 K to 6 500 K, which is the best light spectrum for comfortable and concentrated work.