AED Ease of Use

When you observe someone suffering from a suspected SCA, you should act quickly. We’ve equipped OnSite with integrated SMART Pads. Just place the SMART Pads on the person’s bare skin, and they will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The SMART Pads sense when they have been placed on the patient and when you’ve completed each step. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased, and include additional instruction to aid understanding.