AED Ease of Use
AED Solutions 
Easy as 1-2-3

Philips is the leader in AEDs

With two-million AEDs sold around the world, Philips AEDs can be found on board major U.S. airlines, in Fortune 100 companies, and in the locker rooms of professional sports teams. Additionally, the Philips HeartStart OnSite is the first and only AED available without a prescription in the United States which means it is designed to be easy to use.

Benefits of Philips HeartStart Onsite AEDs

What makes the Philips AEDs different than other AEDs?

SMART Pads

 

SMART Pads detect the rescuer’s initial touch and guide the AED to adapt the instructions to the precise pace of the responder. The voice prompts won’t overwhelm, run ahead of you, or slow you down.

SMART Analysis

 

SMART analysis automatically assesses the victim’s heart rhythm. Whether the victim is a man, woman, or child, it delivers the right amount of therapy and only if it is needed. Even if you press the shock button, it will only deliver therapy if the rhythm is determined to be shockable.

Philips AEDs
Easy as 1-2-3

 

When you observe someone suffering from a suspected SCA, you should act quickly. We’ve equipped OnSite with integrated SMART Pads. Just place the SMART Pads on the person’s bare skin, and they will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The SMART Pads sense when they have been placed on the patient and when you’ve completed each step. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased, and include additional instruction to aid understanding.

Get started with AEDs

Fill out a short form and an AED expert will reach out to you as soon as possible.
The first and only AED available without a prescription in the United States

Voice commands walk you through the process of treating a victim of SCA with step-by-step guidance 

Special pads can be installed that that temporarily turns your OnSite defibrillator into a training AED

Patented Quick Shock typically administers a shock just eight seconds after CPR

Everything you need to know about Philips AEDs

Maintaining FRX video
Maintaining the HeartStart HS1/OnSite/Home Pads and Battery video
Watch this video to find out how to set up and maintain your OnSite AED. Other AEDs vary slightly but all Philips AEDs have simple, clear instructions telling you what to do.

Get Support

 

Visit our AED support portal for How-To videos, user manuals, and product documents.

Get Support

Buy AED Supplies

 

Looking for AED consumables or supplies? We have a wide selection of AED spare parts and accessories.

Buy Supplies

