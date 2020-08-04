Philips is working around the clock to ramp up production of hospital ventilators and other critical care products to help diagnose and treat patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As initially communicated in March, we are doubling our production of hospital ventilators in May and will achieve a four-fold increase by the third quarter of 2020.

Our efforts to increase production have included:

Hiring additional manufacturing employees and shifting current employees to support increased demand immediately;

Adding manufacturing lines and increasing the number of shifts to 24/7 shifts;

Working closely with Philips’ suppliers to secure materials supply to feed the increased production at our manufacturing sites;

Leveraging Philips’ innovation capabilities to re-purpose adjacent product ranges to address the increased demand;

Engaging with third party contract manufacturers Jabil and Flex

Our latest statements can be found on the Philips News Center.