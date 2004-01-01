EN
FR

Search terms

Respironics Contour Deluxe

Nasal mask

Find similar products

Fully assembled with one-size fits most headgear, the Contour Deluxe is simple to set up. It fits a wide range of patients and is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.

Contact us
Features
Dual-density pads for comfort
Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability
The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Click here for more information
Dual-density pads for comfort
Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Grab tags

Grab tabs for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tags for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tags for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tags for easy headgear adjustment
The Contour Deluxe nasal mask

Compatible with Digital Auto-Trak

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.

Compatible with Digital Auto-Trak

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.

Compatible with Digital Auto-Trak

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
  • Dual-density pads for comfort
  • Grab tags
  • The Contour Deluxe nasal mask
  • Low-cost replacement headgear
See all features
Dual-density pads for comfort
Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability
The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Click here for more information
Dual-density pads for comfort
Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density pads for comfort and stability

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. The soft silicone material allows a lightweight design, reducing pressure on the sensitive nasal bridge.
Grab tags

Grab tabs for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tags for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tags for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear adjustment

Grab tags for easy headgear adjustment
The Contour Deluxe nasal mask

Compatible with Digital Auto-Trak

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.

Compatible with Digital Auto-Trak

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.

Compatible with Digital Auto-Trak

The Contour Deluxe nasal mask is compatible with Digital Auto-Trak for enhanced NIV performance.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.