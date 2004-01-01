EN
FR

SmartCT Roadmap

Live 3D image guidance tool

SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
Full 3D view with reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usage
Full 3D view with reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usage

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
Adapts to position changes in real-time
Adapts to position changes in real-time

To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.

To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.

To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.
To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.
Variable settings to enhance visualization
Variable settings to enhance visualization

To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.

To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.

To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.
To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.
SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.

SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments or annotations, acquired with a SmartCT acquisition mode on your Philips interventional X-ray system, with live fluoro images. It provides a full 3D view for guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures.
Full 3D view with reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usage
Full 3D view with reduced X-ray dose and contrast medium usage

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.

The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
The 3D Roadmap lets you follow the advance of guidewires, catheters and coils in real-time. To enhance visualization, it offers an enlarged full-screen mode and digital zoom. SmartCT Roadmap automatically adjusts the 3D images to gantry changes and any lateral or longitudinal table movements to maintain accuracy.
Adapts to position changes in real-time
Adapts to position changes in real-time

To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.

To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.

To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.
To promote accuracy, SmartCT Roadmap adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source to image distance. All modes of use can be controlled at table side and are fully dynamic to allow changes in gantry and table position, field of view and source to image distance.
Variable settings to enhance visualization
Variable settings to enhance visualization

To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.

To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.

To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.
To enhance visibility for different guidewires, devices and anatomy, you can adapt the transparency and contrast of the 3D visualization, and display the vessel path, segmentation, markings and measurements of the 3D volume on the SmartCT Roadmap.

