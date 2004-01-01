This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
3D imaging at table side
3D imaging at table side
3D imaging at table side
3D imaging at table side
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
3D imaging at table side
3D imaging at table side
3D imaging at table side
3D imaging at table side
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on 2D or DSA images
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Easily perform two-point measurements on screen
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
View product
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryCanada (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.