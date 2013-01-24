Home
Introducing the Philips Respironics Mask Selector Portfolio: a set of data-driven sizing and fitting software tools for personalized mask recommendations

Give your patients the right fit,
the first time1

What is Mask Selector 3D?

Philips Respironics Mask Selector 3D is the first and only 3D scanning software that helps you fit patients with one mask from initial setup.1

 

Mask Selector 3D is an automated, personalized solution powered by a proprietary algorithm. It’s built on data from over 10 years of facial-scanning research, representing a wide range of ethnicities and geographies.

 

Traditional fitting methods – like manual sizing and measuring – may raise the risk of refits that can threaten patient adherence and your bottom line. But because Mask Selector 3D helps you determine the most personalized mask recommendation possible, you can feel more confident than ever that you’re giving patients a uniquely personalized experience and helping to promote compliance from the start.

What does Mask Selector 3D do?

 

Mask Selector 3D delivers an accurate, personalized CPAP mask recommendation that you and your patients can count on.

Our premium technology uses a 3D camera to:

 

  • Capture 150 pictures of the patient’s face and gather 100,000 key data points of facial geometry from each picture
  • Run data through our proprietary algorithm of thousands of facial scans across various ethnicities to identify the 46,200 points most critical to the process
  • Merge measurements with answers to a sleep preference questionnaire

By using 46,200 of the most critical facial data points captured – called a “Facial Point Cloud” – Mask Selector 3D automatically makes data-driven recommendations personalized for your patient:

 

  • Recommends the mask type, cushion size, and frame size (if applicable)
  • Delivers a recommended DreamWear Under the Nose precise-fit cushion size for a personalized cushion fit
What does Mask Selector 3D mean for your business?

Efficiencies throughout the initial process

 

Helps ensure patients get the right mask at initial setup, and complements clinicians’ sizing and fitting practices.

 

  • 90% setup success rate with the first mask2 – a significant improvement over the 72% success rate of manual fitting methods3
  • Patients were 53% more likely to wear the recommended mask through the first 90 days of compliance1

Improves the therapy experience for patients

 

  • Lower average mask leak rate4
  • Patients reported being more confident they will continue using their Mask Selector-recommended mask5

The Philips Respironics Mask Selector Portfolio is revolutionizing the mask fitting process. With a highly personalized mask recommendation, you’ll have confidence that you’re setting up your patients – and your business – for long-term success.

References

 

1. Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157)

2. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157)

3. Mastromatto N, Killough K, Keenan BT, et al. The effects of changing the first CPAP mask on compliance. Sleep 41(suppl_1):A399-A400. DOI: 10.1093/sleep/zsy061.1074.

4. Data analysis after 90 days of use; 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=307). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=150) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157).

5. Data analysis after 90 days of use. Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310; n=253 completed questionnaire). Patients scanned using the Mask Selector (n=118) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=135).

