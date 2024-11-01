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DreamStation 2 Humidifier Tank and Lid 1 pack

Humidification

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Replaceable water chamber for DreamStation 2 humidifier. Inclusion of tank seal is removable. Lid is included.

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Specifications

Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7046
Specifications
Specifications
Capacity
  • 325 mL
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7046
Specifications
Specifications
Capacity
  • 325 mL
See all specifications
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7046
Specifications
Specifications
Capacity
  • 325 mL

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