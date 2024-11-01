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DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS w/ Humid/HT Qty: 1

Device

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Average volume-assured pressure support.

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Specifications

Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • RAD with back-up rate E0471
Specifications
Specifications
Dimensions
  • 15.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/o humidifier); 29.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/ humidifier)
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Electrical requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2.0-1.0 A
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; Disposable Ultra-fine
Weight
  • 1.33kg/2.94lbs (w/o humidifier); 1.98kg/4.37lbs (w/humidifier); incl. power supply
Ventilation Pressure
  • 4 to 30 cm H2O (.5 cm H2O increments); EPAP: .4 to 25cm H2O; CPAP max pressure 20cm H2O
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 cm H2O to EPAP or EPAP MIN
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-minute increments)
Breaths per Minute
  • 1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: Fixed, Adaptive,Heated Tube modes; Heated tube (optional)
Data storage capacity (min)
  • SD card: 6 months, on-board: 3 months
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • RAD with back-up rate E0471
Specifications
Specifications
Dimensions
  • 15.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/o humidifier); 29.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/ humidifier)
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
See all specifications
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • RAD with back-up rate E0471
Specifications
Specifications
Dimensions
  • 15.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/o humidifier); 29.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/ humidifier)
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Electrical requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2.0-1.0 A
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; Disposable Ultra-fine
Weight
  • 1.33kg/2.94lbs (w/o humidifier); 1.98kg/4.37lbs (w/humidifier); incl. power supply
Ventilation Pressure
  • 4 to 30 cm H2O (.5 cm H2O increments); EPAP: .4 to 25cm H2O; CPAP max pressure 20cm H2O
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 cm H2O to EPAP or EPAP MIN
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-minute increments)
Breaths per Minute
  • 1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: Fixed, Adaptive,Heated Tube modes; Heated tube (optional)
Data storage capacity (min)
  • SD card: 6 months, on-board: 3 months
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button

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