AngioSculpt RX PTCA scoring balloon catheter significantly alters the landscape for treating CAD, offering the advanced performance that only an innovative clinical solution can provide. The AngioSculpt RX PTCA scoring balloon catheter is the only specialty scoring device indicated for ISR and complex type-C lesions.
Achieve proper placement as AngioSculpt's rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place. AngioSculpt has minimal device slippage or “watermelon seeding,” even in ISR.¹
Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
AngioSculpt RX PTCA has an enhanced mechanical advantage. The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to 15–25 times the force of conventional balloons.² The helical nitinol scoring element creates a large luminal expansion for stent implantation.³
Safety: ~1x force post-scoring
Get predictable results with AngioSculpt RX PTCA. Post-scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon. AngioSculpt RX PTCA has a low dissection rate of 13.6% (majority were non-flow limiting).¹
Safety: ~1x force post-scoring
Get predictable results with AngioSculpt RX PTCA. Post-scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon. AngioSculpt RX PTCA has a low dissection rate of 13.6% (majority were non-flow limiting).¹
1. Mooney M, Teirstein P, Moses J et al. Final results from the U.S. multi-center trial of the AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of complex coronary artery lesions. Am J Cardiol. 2006;98(8 suppl):121M
2. AngioSculpt Test Plan ST-1197 (2008), on file at AngioScore, Inc.
3. Fonseca A, Costa JR, Abizaid A, et al. Intravascular ultrasound assessment of the novel AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of complex coronary lesions. J Invasive Cardiol. 2008;20:21-27.
AngioSculpt PTCA important safety information
The AngioSculpt scoring balloon catheter is indicated for use in the treatment of hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis and complex type C lesions, for the purpose of improving myocardial perfusion.
The AngioSculpt catheter should not be used for coronary artery lesions unsuitable for treatment by percutaneous revascularization, and coronary artery spasm in the absence of a significant stenosis.
Possible adverse effects include, but are not limited to: death; heart attack (acute myocardial infarction); total occlusion of the treated artery; coronary artery dissection, perforation, rupture, or injury; pericardial tamponade; no/slow reflow of treated vessel; emergency coronary artery bypass (CABG); emergency percutaneous coronary intervention; CVA/stroke; pseudoaneurysm; restenosis of the dilated vessel; unstable chest pain (angina); thromboembolism or retained device components; irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmias, including life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias); severe low (hypotension)/high (hypertension) blood pressure; coronary artery spasm; hemorrhage or hematoma; need for blood transfusion; surgical repair or vascular access site; creation of a pathway for blood flow between the artery and the vein in the groin (arteriovenous fistula); drug reactions, allergic reactions to x-ray dye (contrast medium); and infection.
Caution: Federal law restricts the devices referenced on this site to sale by or on the order of a physician.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
AngioSculpt RX PTCA is distributed by Biotronik in Australia and New Zealand.
