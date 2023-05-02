EN
FR

Managed Services
Partner with Purpose
Managed Services

Enterprise Services

A comprehensive, vendor neutral solution designed to guide and support you in achieving optimized business outcomes.

Looking for a partnership to help you ensure that you effectively manage your Philips and vendor neutral services?


Working as an extension of your team, a Philips Managed Services partnership helps you manage complex healthcare equipment, technology and systems based on current challenges and future needs.

Manage the complexity of your technology challenges.

Deliver operational, clinical, financial and experiential improvements.

Deliver continuous improvement via a structured approach.

Achieve high quality patient care with predictable cash flow.

Expert team will partner

Service delivery summary

As part of a Managed Services partnership, our expert  team will partner with you to enable clinical, operational, financial and experiential transformation, enabling you to drive change and deliver staff and patient satisfaction.
 

  • Proven track record in long-term strategic partnerships.
  • Control and flexibility.
  • Technology plan with data-driven improvement.

Benefits

Managed Services is our comprehensive, vendor neutral solution designed to inform and support you in achieving optimized business outcomes.
 

  • Flexible, bespoke, AI-enabled technology and service management plans.
  • Integrated performance management. Access real-time metrics and LEAN learnings to deliver continuous improvement.
  • Strategically manage and maintain equipment to design, plan and equip for now and the future.

Service management plans

Our approach

We partner with you across the full lifecycle to help you plan, design, manage and optimize the right technology investments:

Assessment and planning

Building a futureproof plan enabling clinical procedures with optimal patient and business outcomes.

Financial services

Defining the optimal finance model for your business, improving your cashflow and balance sheet.

Selection and procurement

Providing vendor-agnostic procurement services and clinical freedom of choice.

Program management

Offering a single point of contact for daily operations and guaranteeing success of the partnership.

Performance management

Monitoring performance and driving continuous operational improvement.

Operations and maintenance

Training staff and ensuring availability of up-to-date systems in line with regulatory requirements.

Why now

If the events surrounding the global pandemic of 2020 have been a global catalyst for technology and innovation acceleration, they also highlighted the need for technology in healthcare to start to drive down costs.
 
  • Identifying the current technology cost burden.
  • Proactively planning for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s realities.
  • The ‘beyond the product’ partnership opportunity.

Beyond the product

Financial and delivery model

Our leading healthcare financing solutions.
 

  • Leases: access the latest Philips health technology while conserving cash with leasing options.
  • Extended payment terms: acquire Philips health technology and spread repayments over a longer period to improve cash flow.
  • Channel partner finance: free up short-term working capital, increase your buying capacity and grow your business as a Philips channel partner.

Philips channel partner

Resources

