Incenter gives you the convience and control, including:
If you already have an InCenter account and need support, contact the GCS Helpdesk at gcs.helpdesk@philips.com
Phone: 1 770-510-1132 (local and international)
North America Philips (International): 866-767-7822 (opt 6-2)
North America Customer: 800-692-4295
Hours: 24x5 (Monday - Friday)
Software updates
Access to software updates and documentation for cardiology products (cardiographs, ECG managements, stress test, defibrilators/monitors) and software updates for SureSigns patient monitors.
Click here for cardiology product (cardiographs, EGC management, stress test)
Click here for SureSigns patient monitor account registrations
InCenter Access Form
Do you have a service agreement on your patient monitoring, diagnostic EGC or cardiac resuscitation equipment?
Click here to register for site access
PROS InCenter Access Form
Is your system under warranty or do you have a service agreement on your Radiation Oncology Systems (PROS) equipment?
Click here to register for site access, or update an existing account