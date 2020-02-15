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Philips Electronics Ltd. Terms and Conditions

 

 

Philips Electronics Ltd. Terms and Conditions

 

Philips makes these terms available via this weblink strictly for review by customers (excluding OEMs, resellers and/or distributors of medical equipment) buying Philips products via a Philips quotation that incorporates and is subject to these terms (including confidentiality). IN NO EVENT AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES ARE THESE TERMS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO COMPETITORS OF PHILIPS, IN ANY FORMAT OR BY ANY MEANS, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF PHILIPS.  FOR FURTHER SPECIFICITY AND WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, COMPETITORS ARE PROHIBITED FROM ACCESSING, COPYING, SAVING, DISTRIBUTING, SHARING AND/OR PRINTING THESE TERMS OR USING THEM FOR ANY PURPOSE, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF PHILIPS.

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Philips terms and conditions of sale

 

Product Warranties

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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