Philips Electronics Ltd. Terms and Conditions

Philips makes these terms available via this weblink strictly for review by customers (excluding OEMs, resellers and/or distributors of medical equipment) buying Philips products via a Philips quotation that incorporates and is subject to these terms (including confidentiality). IN NO EVENT AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES ARE THESE TERMS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO COMPETITORS OF PHILIPS, IN ANY FORMAT OR BY ANY MEANS, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF PHILIPS. FOR FURTHER SPECIFICITY AND WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, COMPETITORS ARE PROHIBITED FROM ACCESSING, COPYING, SAVING, DISTRIBUTING, SHARING AND/OR PRINTING THESE TERMS OR USING THEM FOR ANY PURPOSE, WITHOUT THE PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT OF PHILIPS.

