Non-invasive blood pressure measurement

No, you cannot use an NIBP simulator to check the measurement accuracy. You can use an NIBP simulator only to test the overall functionality of the NIBP measurement. This is because multiple factors can influence the NIBP measurement. These factors cannot be reflected by an NIBP simulator:

• Interaction between a patient’s arm and cuff.

• Manufacturers of NIBP monitors may use different algorithms. These algorithms may vary based on the monitor’s patient categories and software version.

• You can configure IntelliVue patient monitors to use different references (auscultatory or invasive).

