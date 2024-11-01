The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency
A proven interface
A proven interface
A proven interface
A proven interface
See the big picture
See the big picture
See the big picture
See the big picture
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
A history of reliability
A history of reliability
A history of reliability
A history of reliability
Power options to support your workflow
Power options to support your workflow
Power options to support your workflow
Power options to support your workflow
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols
Take it outside
Take it outside
Take it outside
Take it outside
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency
Designed to improve efficiency
A proven interface
A proven interface
A proven interface
A proven interface
See the big picture
See the big picture
See the big picture
See the big picture
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
Protect your investment
A history of reliability
A history of reliability
A history of reliability
A history of reliability
Power options to support your workflow
Power options to support your workflow
Power options to support your workflow
Power options to support your workflow
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols
Supporting infection control protocols
Take it outside
Take it outside
Take it outside
Take it outside
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view
Measurement extensions expand the view
|Description
|
|Size
|
|Resolution
|
|Number of measurement waves
|
|Supported screen orientations
|
|Screen
|
|Weight
|
|Basic
|
|Optional:
|
|Size (with handle)
|
|With IntelliVue measurement extensions
|
|Capacity
|
|Disinfection
|
|Mechanical ruggedness
|
|Description
|
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|Basic
|
|Description
|
|Size
|
|Resolution
|
|Number of measurement waves
|
|Supported screen orientations
|
|Screen
|
|Weight
|
|Basic
|
|Optional:
|
|Size (with handle)
|
|With IntelliVue measurement extensions
|
|Capacity
|
|Disinfection
|
|Mechanical ruggedness
|
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The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.
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PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime and track performance.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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