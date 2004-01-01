Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime, track performance, and lower operations expenses.
PIC iX works with the Philips Care Assist mobile app to unlock new workflows. Without having to spend time walking to a central station, a clinician can now review and save wavestrips on the mobile app. For the clinician who is caring for a patient in an isolation room, Care Assist allows the clinician to acknowledge an alarm and start/stop a blood pressure reading while putting on their gown and gloves, preparing to go into the patient room. Assignments are bi-directional between the mobile app and PIC iX, allowing clinicians to assign themselves to patients. The assignments are color coded on the PIC iX display for quick, at-a-glance insight into which clinician is assigned to a specific patient.
Unlock new mobile workflows
Protect your system integrity
Secure data where care takes place
We incorporate a risk-based defense-in-depth security approach to support data integrity and confidentiality. User authentication and authorization protect against unauthorized access to patient information and configuration changes. PIC iX supports role-based access options and permissions, thus limiting who has access to certain functions. User authentication can be entered manually or with Imprivata Single Sign On. PIC iX is a hardened system using the US DoD Security Technical Implementation Guides for operating systems, SQL, .NET and Internet Explorer.
Informing clinical innovation
Data acquisition, archiving, access
Philips Clinical Insights Manager is our only service-minded, end-to-end clinical data analytics solution enabling high-resolution physiologic data acquisition, archiving, and access. We work to synthesize the robust clinical data generated by Philips patient monitoring systems, combined with data from other sources, on an open, scalable, and secure data management platform.
Close the gap in patient information
Comprehensive view from admission to discharge
View patient monitoring history across the continuum of care – from the ED, to non-telemetry med-surg areas, the OR, procedure areas and ICU, through to telemetry floors and even during transport. This allows you to make clinical decisions based on the most recent patient data – at every stage of your patient’s hospital journey.
Deliver alarms and information with Event Notification
The PIC iX Event Notification server is responsible for delivering alarms generated by Philips and non-Philips devices to Philips Care Assist app or third party systems. When sending alarms and alerts to other third-party systems, the Event Notification server can send the alarm information in standards-based protocols, based on the receiving systems preference. If you wish, you can allow the Event Notification Server to play a more active role in alarm delivery with responsibility for filtering and escalating alarms.
Advanced clinical decision support
Clinical tools to help prioritize care
PIC iX offers powerful clinical decision support tools, early warning scoring and advanced algorithms designed to help you identify patients in need early, prior to critical events. Additionally, PIC iX includes technology that can help prioritize alarm protocols and workflows. Alarm Advisor proactively offers suggestions for personalizing each patient's settings to help clinicians reduce non-actionable alarms.
Harnessing the power of your clinical data
PIC iX provides a 360-degree view of patient condition combining data from both Philips and non-Philips devices, helping you make informed diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our Philips Medical Device Integration solutions provide the foundation for device connectivity. We aim to reduce technical obstacles to integration, such as device-specific connectivity protocols and the security challenges across organizational systems for viewing, documenting, reporting, analyzing and decision-making. This approach supports a Philips monitoring ecosystem and/or a vendor-neutral connectivity environment.
Protect your system integrity
We incorporate a risk-based defense-in-depth security approach to support data integrity and confidentiality. User authentication and authorization protect against unauthorized access to patient information and configuration changes. PIC iX supports role-based access options and permissions, thus limiting who has access to certain functions. User authentication can be entered manually or with Imprivata Single Sign On. PIC iX is a hardened system using the US DoD Security Technical Implementation Guides for operating systems, SQL, .NET and Internet Explorer.
Informing clinical innovation
Philips Clinical Insights Manager is our only service-minded, end-to-end clinical data analytics solution enabling high-resolution physiologic data acquisition, archiving, and access. We work to synthesize the robust clinical data generated by Philips patient monitoring systems, combined with data from other sources, on an open, scalable, and secure data management platform.
Close the gap in patient information
View patient monitoring history across the continuum of care – from the ED, to non-telemetry med-surg areas, the OR, procedure areas and ICU, through to telemetry floors and even during transport. This allows you to make clinical decisions based on the most recent patient data – at every stage of your patient’s hospital journey.
Deliver alarms and information with Event Notification
The PIC iX Event Notification server is responsible for delivering alarms generated by Philips and non-Philips devices to Philips Care Assist app or third party systems. When sending alarms and alerts to other third-party systems, the Event Notification server can send the alarm information in standards-based protocols, based on the receiving systems preference. If you wish, you can allow the Event Notification Server to play a more active role in alarm delivery with responsibility for filtering and escalating alarms.
Advanced clinical decision support
PIC iX offers powerful clinical decision support tools, early warning scoring and advanced algorithms designed to help you identify patients in need early, prior to critical events. Additionally, PIC iX includes technology that can help prioritize alarm protocols and workflows. Alarm Advisor proactively offers suggestions for personalizing each patient's settings to help clinicians reduce non-actionable alarms.
Harnessing the power of your clinical data
PIC iX provides a 360-degree view of patient condition combining data from both Philips and non-Philips devices, helping you make informed diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our Philips Medical Device Integration solutions provide the foundation for device connectivity. We aim to reduce technical obstacles to integration, such as device-specific connectivity protocols and the security challenges across organizational systems for viewing, documenting, reporting, analyzing and decision-making. This approach supports a Philips monitoring ecosystem and/or a vendor-neutral connectivity environment.
