The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Specifications
Alarms
Alarms
Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
Active Display¹ or XDS
Video
Video
Encrypted video via LAN to
Active Display¹ or XDS
Cybersecurity measures
Cybersecurity measures
User ID/authentication
via RFID
Node authentication
via certificates; network data, print reports and file system encryption