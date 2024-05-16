The IntelliVue MX750 is the critical care workhorse of the IntelliVue family, covering a wide range of intensive care and anesthesia use cases and applications. Featuring direct access to hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
People-focused design
People-focused design
People-focused design
People-focused design
Integrated PC (iPC) option
Integrated PC (iPC) option
Integrated PC (iPC) option
Integrated PC (iPC) option
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
People-focused design
People-focused design
People-focused design
People-focused design
Integrated PC (iPC) option
Integrated PC (iPC) option
Integrated PC (iPC) option
Integrated PC (iPC) option
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
|Display size
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|Display resolution
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|Display type
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|Number of waves per display
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|Module rack slots
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|Applications
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|Encrypted video via LAN to
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|Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
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|Number of independent displays
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|User ID/authentication
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|Node authentication
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|Native Citrix client
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|Display size
|
|Display resolution
|
|Encrypted video via LAN to
|
|Display size
|
|Display resolution
|
|Display type
|
|Number of waves per display
|
|Module rack slots
|
|Applications
|
|Encrypted video via LAN to
|
|Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
|
|Number of independent displays
|
|User ID/authentication
|
|Node authentication
|
|Native Citrix client
|
View product
View product
View product
The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions, such as cardiothoracic or transplant surgery. Featuring direct access to the hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
View product
The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display is an additional independent display with alarming capability for the IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 patient monitors. With the AD75 you can view screens and operate the connected patient monitor, plus receive audible and visual alarm signals.
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PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime and track performance.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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