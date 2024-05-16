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IntelliVue MX750

Bedside patient monitor

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The IntelliVue MX750 is the critical care workhorse of the IntelliVue family, covering a wide range of intensive care and anesthesia use cases and applications. Featuring direct access to hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.

Contact & support
Features
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design

People-focused design

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.

People-focused design

People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.

People-focused design

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Click here for more information
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design

People-focused design

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option

Integrated PC (iPC) option

The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.

Integrated PC (iPC) option

Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.

Integrated PC (iPC) option

The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Click here for more information
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option

Integrated PC (iPC) option

The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

2020 Australian Good Design Awards
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.
Click here for more information
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China

2020 Successful Design Awards China

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.

2020 Successful Design Awards China

2020 Successful Design Awards China
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.

2020 Successful Design Awards China

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.
Click here for more information
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China

2020 Successful Design Awards China

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.
Click here for more information
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow

Simplify clinical workflow

The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.

Simplify clinical workflow

Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.

Simplify clinical workflow

The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Click here for more information
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow

Simplify clinical workflow

The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management

Enhanced alarm management

Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.

Enhanced alarm management

Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.

Enhanced alarm management

Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Click here for more information
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management

Enhanced alarm management

Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR

Make the most of your EMR

The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.

Make the most of your EMR

Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.

Make the most of your EMR

The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Click here for more information
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR

Make the most of your EMR

The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures

Robust cybersecurity measures

It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.

Robust cybersecurity measures

Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.

Robust cybersecurity measures

It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.
Click here for more information
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures

Robust cybersecurity measures

It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration

Support for a smooth integration

Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.

Support for a smooth integration

Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.

Support for a smooth integration

Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Click here for more information
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration

Support for a smooth integration

Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
  • Philips award winning monitors
  • Access comprehensive patient information
  • 2020 Australian Good Design Awards
  • 2020 Successful Design Awards China
See all features
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design

People-focused design

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.

People-focused design

People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.

People-focused design

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Click here for more information
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design

People-focused design

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option

Integrated PC (iPC) option

The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.

Integrated PC (iPC) option

Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.

Integrated PC (iPC) option

The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Click here for more information
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option

Integrated PC (iPC) option

The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

2020 Australian Good Design Awards
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.
Click here for more information
2020 Australian Good Design Awards
2020 Australian Good Design Awards

2020 Australian Good Design Awards

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the Australian Good Design Award in 2020. This Award showcases the very best in design and innovation to a worldwide audience and is recognized by the World Design Organization as Australias peak international design endorsement program.
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China

2020 Successful Design Awards China

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.

2020 Successful Design Awards China

2020 Successful Design Awards China
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.

2020 Successful Design Awards China

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.
Click here for more information
2020 Successful Design Awards China
2020 Successful Design Awards China

2020 Successful Design Awards China

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 Successful Design Award in China. This Award identifies and recognizes successful designs for the future and by connecting the Chinese design community with those in other countries.
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.
Click here for more information
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award
2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

2020 DFA Design for Asia Awards Bronze Award

IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors were recognized with the 2020 DFA Design for Asia Bronze Award for Hong Kong, in the Product & Industrial Design category. This award assesses the overall design excellence, innovation, usability, aesthetic, sustainability, impact in Asia, as well as commercial and societal success.
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow

Simplify clinical workflow

The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.

Simplify clinical workflow

Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.

Simplify clinical workflow

The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Click here for more information
Delilver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow

Simplify clinical workflow

The IntelliVue MX750 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify your workflflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and IV pumps.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management

Enhanced alarm management

Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.

Enhanced alarm management

Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.

Enhanced alarm management

Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Click here for more information
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management

Enhanced alarm management

Monitoring remains at the core of the IntelliVue MX750, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR

Make the most of your EMR

The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.

Make the most of your EMR

Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.

Make the most of your EMR

The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Click here for more information
Enhance your investment
Make the most of your EMR

Make the most of your EMR

The IntelliVue MX750 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures

Robust cybersecurity measures

It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.

Robust cybersecurity measures

Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.

Robust cybersecurity measures

It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.
Click here for more information
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures

Robust cybersecurity measures

It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration

Support for a smooth integration

Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.

Support for a smooth integration

Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.

Support for a smooth integration

Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Click here for more information
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration

Support for a smooth integration

Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Display size
  • 19" inch widescreen
Display resolution
  • 1920 x 1080
Display type
  • Full HD with projected capacitive touch (pCAP)
Number of waves per display
  • 12 waves (max)
Module rack slots
  • Up to 8 (with 2 FMX-4 racks)
Applications
  • Native web app capability without iPC
Video
Video
Encrypted video via LAN to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
Alarms
Alarms
Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
Independent display
Independent display
Number of independent displays
  • 1 Active Display¹ or XDS
Cybersecurity measures
Cybersecurity measures
User ID/authentication
  • via RFID
Node authentication
  • via certificates; network data, print reports and file system encryption
Native Citrix client
  • Native Citrix client
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Display size
  • 19" inch widescreen
Display resolution
  • 1920 x 1080
Video
Video
Encrypted video via LAN to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
See all specifications
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Display size
  • 19" inch widescreen
Display resolution
  • 1920 x 1080
Display type
  • Full HD with projected capacitive touch (pCAP)
Number of waves per display
  • 12 waves (max)
Module rack slots
  • Up to 8 (with 2 FMX-4 racks)
Applications
  • Native web app capability without iPC
Video
Video
Encrypted video via LAN to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
Alarms
Alarms
Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
  • Active Display¹ or XDS
Independent display
Independent display
Number of independent displays
  • 1 Active Display¹ or XDS
Cybersecurity measures
Cybersecurity measures
User ID/authentication
  • via RFID
Node authentication
  • via certificates; network data, print reports and file system encryption
Native Citrix client
  • Native Citrix client
  • May not be available in all geographies, please see your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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