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Continuous patient monitoring systems

Continuous patient monitoring systems
Dependable information,
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Continuous patient monitoring systems

Philips continuous monitoring portfolio supports a broad patient population – from basic screening and triage to complex surveillance in critical care.  So you can choose the right level of continuous patient monitoring technology for each care setting, patient condition, the skills of your nursing staff, and your budget. Whether using portable, compact or specialized models, our family of monitors share a common look and feel so your clinicians can go from the highest to the lowest acuity level with a minimum of training. With our advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics, we help you develop flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing, clinical decision support and alarm management.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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