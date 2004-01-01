The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor, with 22” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Deliver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Deliver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Specifications
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Display size
22 inch widescreen
Display resolution
1920 x 1080
Display type
Full HD with projected capacitive touch (pCAP)
Number of waves per display
16 waves (max)
Module rack slots
Up to 8 (with 2 FMX-4 racks)
Applications
Native web app capability with or without iPC
Video
Video
Encrypted video via LAN to
Active Display¹ or XDS
Alarms
Alarms
Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
Active Display or XDS
Independent display
Independent display
Number of independent displays
2, any mix of Active Display¹ or XDS supported over LAN (encrypted)
Cybersecurity measures
Cybersecurity measures
User ID/authentication
via RFID
Node authentication
via certificates; network data, print reports and file system encryption
May not be available in all geographies, please see your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.