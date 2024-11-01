The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display is an additional independent display with alarming capability for the IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 patient monitors. With the AD85, you can view screens and operate the connected patient monitor, plus receive audible and visual alarm signals.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Future-ready technology
Future-ready technology
Future-ready technology
Future-ready technology
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Future-ready technology
Future-ready technology
Future-ready technology
Future-ready technology
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
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|Dimensions
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|Screen size
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|Screen type
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|Screen resolution
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|Temperature (without iPC)
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|Temperature (with iPC)
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|Storage
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|Operating altitude
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|Storage altitude
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|Weight
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|Dimensions
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|Temperature (without iPC)
|
|Temperature (with iPC)
|
|Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Screen size
|
|Screen type
|
|Screen resolution
|
|Temperature (without iPC)
|
|Temperature (with iPC)
|
|Storage
|
|Operating altitude
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|Storage altitude
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The IntelliVue MX750 is the critical care workhorse of the IntelliVue family, covering a wide range of intensive care and anesthesia use cases and applications. Featuring direct access to hospital applications via HTML5 and Citrix, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
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The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions, such as cardiothoracic or transplant surgery. Featuring direct access to the hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
View product
The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display is an additional independent display with alarming capability for the IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 patient monitors. With the AD75 you can view screens and operate the connected patient monitor, plus receive audible and visual alarm signals.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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