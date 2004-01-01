The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display is an additional independent display with alarming capability for the IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 patient monitors. With the AD75, you can view screens and operate the connected patient monitor, plus receive audible and visual alarm signals.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Capacitive touch technology
Capacitive touch technology
Capacitive touch technology
Capacitive touch technology
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Mute alarms inside the patient room
Capacitive touch technology
Capacitive touch technology
Capacitive touch technology
Capacitive touch technology
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
Announce alarms in real time
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
High-fidelity data
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
Customizable screens for flexibility
|Temperature (without iPC)
|
|Temperature (with iPC)
|
|Storage
|
|Operating altitude
|
|Storage altitude
|
|Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Screen size
|
|Screen type
|
|Screen resolution
|
|Temperature (without iPC)
|
|Temperature (with iPC)
|
|Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Temperature (without iPC)
|
|Temperature (with iPC)
|
|Storage
|
|Operating altitude
|
|Storage altitude
|
|Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Screen size
|
|Screen type
|
|Screen resolution
|
View product
View product
The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
View product
The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display is an additional independent display with alarming capability for the IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 patient monitors. With the AD85, you can view screens and operate the connected patient monitor, plus receive audible and visual alarm signals.
View product
Select countryCanada (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.