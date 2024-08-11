EN
Expression MR patient monitoring

MR compatible patient monitoring
Reduced restrictions;
peerless performance

MR patient monitoring


Expression MR Compatible patient monitors are designed specifically for use in magnetic resonance (MR) environments. With technology that supports functionality amidst the pervasive obstacles associated with MR patient monitoring, Expression systems allow greater flexibility for MR technicians and performance that is competitive with bedside monitoring.


Excellence in mr patient monitoring 25 years
Expression mr200

Expression MR200

Expression mr441

Expression MR400

Display

12.1" (30.7 cm) Integral color LCD

15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
Touch screen

MR compatibility

1,500 Gauss
4 W/kg SAR
3T

5,000 Gauss
7.2 uT B1 rms
4W/Kg SAR
3T

Parameters

Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2

Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
IBP
Temperature
Agents

Featured Parameters

Wireless ECG 2.0
Bedside type parameters
Advanced alarm

  • Gauss detection

Wireless ECG 3.0
Bedside - SINC - parameters
Alarm flags
Advanced alarm

  • Multi priority technical and clinical
  • Extreme bradycardia
  • Extreme tachycardia
  • Apnea
  • Gauss detection
MAC values

Information portal/Control room display

Expression ip5 patient monitoring device

Expression IP5

Display

19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen

Touch screen

Special features

Wireless communication with Expression

MRI patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
HL7 and RS232 data output
Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise connectivity

Optional components

Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Desk stand
Wall arm (with optional extension arm for strip-chart printer

