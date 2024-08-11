Expression MR patient monitoring

Expression MR Compatible patient monitors are designed specifically for use in magnetic resonance (MR) environments. With technology that supports functionality amidst the pervasive obstacles associated with MR patient monitoring, Expression systems allow greater flexibility for MR technicians and performance that is competitive with bedside monitoring.
Learn more about our MR compatible patient monitoring systems.
Expression MR200
Expression MR400
Display
12.1" (30.7 cm) Integral color LCD
15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
MR compatibility
1,500 Gauss
5,000 Gauss
Parameters
Wireless ECG
Wireless ECG
Featured Parameters
Wireless ECG 2.0
Wireless ECG 2.0
Wireless ECG 3.0
Wireless ECG 3.0
Expression IP5
Display
19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen Touch screen
19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen
Touch screen
Special features
Wireless communication with Expression MRI patient monitoring systems
Wireless communication with Expression
MRI patient monitoring systems
Optional components
Strip-chart printer
