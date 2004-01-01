Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor
Aids clinicians in early recognition of subtle signs of patient deterioration. The Early Warning Score is designed to facilitate fast intervention to enhance patient care.
Intuitive touchscreen
The user interface is designed to enhance visibility of patient data, making it easy to use, and compatible with standard software, helping you focus on the patient, not the monitor.
Wired and wireless networking
The monitor connects to the IntelliVue Clinical Network, which can span the hospital enterprise. You can manage patient care with the confidence that data will be relayed with speed.
Dynamic Wave area
Waves automatically adjust in size relative to the number of waves configured.
Horizon Trends
A horizontal split screen displays Horizon Trend measurements below real-time waves to make deviations apparent at a glance.
High-resolution display option
Connect the monitor to a large display solution with optional IntelliVue XDS software. This high-resolution bedside display allows you to see vital patient information at a distance. An XDS remote-control lets you work comfortably.
Essential measurements
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Flexible connectivity
Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for additional vital signs parameters and continuous monitoring with flexibility for supporting high acuity patients.
ST Map
This feature collects ST values and trends derived from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes into an integrated mind's eye view. It can help clinicians recognize ST changes and their location in the heart more easily.
ProtocolWatch
Simplifies sepsis care by continually checking monitoring data against care protocol criteria to help provide information when it matters most. Whenever criteria for sepsis are met, ProtocolWatch prompts clinicians for the tests, observations, or interventions indicated by the protocol. ProtocolWatch also produces a log that can be printed for documentation and quality improvement.
