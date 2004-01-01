Clinical Insights Manager is a cloud-based, service-enabled platform designed to capture, store, and analyze high-fidelity retrospective patient data from Philips and third-party devices. The suite, including Alarm Insights Manager, Data Viewer, and Telemetry Insights Manager, potentially supports clinical and operational improvements by providing comprehensive access to retrospective data, allowing healthcare teams to make informed decisions based on historical trends and patterns.
Clinical Insights Manager transforms historical patient data into actionable insights, enabling healthcare teams to evaluate past clinical events, benchmark KPIs, and optimize operational efficiency. From reducing alarm fatigue to improving patient safety, the platform's detailed retrospective analysis supports decision-making based on clear, data-driven trends. By leveraging a wide range of historical data across devices, Clinical Insights Manager empowers hospitals to enhance quality of care, identify root causes of issues, and drive continuous improvement.
Intuitive, in-depth insights
Optimize Alarm Management
Alarm Insights Manager is designed to reduce alarm fatigue by offering retrospective analysis of alarm system performance. Through its intuitive, web-based dashboard, users can explore alarm key performance indicators (KPIs) over specific periods, helping to uncover root causes of alarm fatigue. Historical comparisons across units and alarm types provide insights for continuous improvement in patient safety and workflow optimization.
High fidelity data at your fingertips
The Data Viewer application offers access to a complete set of historical patient data, including waveforms, numerics, and alarms. It enables clinicians to perform retrospective analysis by searching, reviewing, and exporting high-fidelity data for quality improvement and research purposes. Additionally, Data Viewer facilitates the in-depth review of patient histories and clinical events.
Telemetry operations management
Telemetry Insights Manager provides retrospective analysis of telemetry data, including device inventory, arrhythmia severity alarms, and patient telemetry usage. By evaluating past telemetry data, clinicians can optimize resource utilization and assess telemetry performance. The application enables healthcare teams to review and understand historical trends in telemetry use, ensuring more informed decision-making about patient care and hospital operations.
Let us help you move forward
Clinical Insights Manager comes with a range of IT and clinical services. Available IT services include support for implementation, data governance and data migration for Data Warehouse Connect customers. Our clinical services, meanwhile, allow you to improve context-based alarm management, sentinel event analysis and build algorithms for predictive analytics.
High fidelity data at your fingertips
The Data Viewer application offers access to a complete set of historical patient data, including waveforms, numerics, and alarms. It enables clinicians to perform retrospective analysis by searching, reviewing, and exporting high-fidelity data for quality improvement and research purposes. Additionally, Data Viewer facilitates the in-depth review of patient histories and clinical events.
Telemetry operations management
Telemetry Insights Manager provides retrospective analysis of telemetry data, including device inventory, arrhythmia severity alarms, and patient telemetry usage. By evaluating past telemetry data, clinicians can optimize resource utilization and assess telemetry performance. The application enables healthcare teams to review and understand historical trends in telemetry use, ensuring more informed decision-making about patient care and hospital operations.
Let us help you move forward
Clinical Insights Manager comes with a range of IT and clinical services. Available IT services include support for implementation, data governance and data migration for Data Warehouse Connect customers. Our clinical services, meanwhile, allow you to improve context-based alarm management, sentinel event analysis and build algorithms for predictive analytics.
