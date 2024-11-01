Single use 12 French esophageal/rectal temperature probe for continuous monitoring, sterile. Indicated for pediatric and adult patients. The probe is intended to be used with DeRoyal-approved interface cables. Use with an incompatible cable may affect performance. Overall length: 70 cm. 1 box = 50 probes.
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This is a single use device. It is not intended for disinfection and/or subsequent re-use. Re-use could result in microbial contamination and potential patient injury.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.