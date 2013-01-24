The Millennium M10 is designed to be the highest performing and most reliable 10 liter oxygen machine available. It's engineered to reduce the cost of providing oxygen for patients who need high levels of oxygen.
The electronic wires and tubing are neatly guarded by protective tubing.
SMCT "sure cycle" valve
SMCT "sure cycle" valve is maintenance free
Twin Head Compressor
Twin Head Compressor for more air flow
The higher stroke sends more airflow through the sieve beds.
Oxygen purity indicator option
Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security
The M10 is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Highly durable casters
Highly durable casters withstand rigorous usage
Integrated Sieve Canister
Integrated Sieve Canister enhances bed life
The integrated canister reduces the number of vulnerable tubing connections.
High oxygen output
High oxygen output meets patients' needs
The Millennium M10 delivers up to 10 liters of oxygen per minute.
