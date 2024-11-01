EN
FR

Search terms

22mm passive circuit with proximal pressure line

Hanger, and hose clips (one filter per circuit), 10 pack

Find similar products

22mm, single-limb, passive, nonheated, single-use adult circuits to be used with Trilogy Evo and Trilogy EV300 ventilators. Includes swivel exhalation and smooth bore.

Contact & support
Features
Non Heated

Swivel Exhalation

Smooth bore; Disposable

Swivel Exhalation

Smooth bore; Disposable

Swivel Exhalation

Smooth bore; Disposable
  • Non Heated
See all features
Non Heated

Swivel Exhalation

Smooth bore; Disposable

Swivel Exhalation

Smooth bore; Disposable

Swivel Exhalation

Smooth bore; Disposable

Specifications

Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300
Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300
See all specifications
Compatibility
Compatibility
Devices Used With
  • Trilogy Evo
  • Trilogy EV300

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.