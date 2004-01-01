By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Features
Supports diagnostic confidence
Cutting edge digital radiography capabilities convert your traditional fluoroscopy room into a high throughput 2-in-1 solution. Designed to support confident diagnoses with high image quality together with excellent dose management features that benefit both patients and staff.
Detectors that deliver
The CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow for comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
Hidden details revealed
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas, providing superb quality for both radiography and fluoroscopy studies.
Superb image quality at low dose
If your focus is pediatrics, dose-saving features on the CombiDiagnost R90 include dedicated pediatric fluoroscopy settings, Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy, and dose measurement. Low radiation without sacrificing image quality is a benefit to your smaller patients.
Quick, intuitive workflow
The CombiDiagnost R90 employs our Eleva user interface to provide all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This one common platform is easy to learn and easy to use, and is the same harmonized user interface found across our radiography portfolio.
Ease of operation
Flexible geometry and integrated DR technology make the CombiDiagnost R90 ease to use. The tiltable table (-90o to +90o) is perfect for all standard fluoroscopy studies. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. Intuitive touchscreen control speeds exams.
Detectors that deliver
The CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow for comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
Hidden details revealed
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas, providing superb quality for both radiography and fluoroscopy studies.
Superb image quality at low dose
If your focus is pediatrics, dose-saving features on the CombiDiagnost R90 include dedicated pediatric fluoroscopy settings, Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy, and dose measurement. Low radiation without sacrificing image quality is a benefit to your smaller patients.
Quick, intuitive workflow
The CombiDiagnost R90 employs our Eleva user interface to provide all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This one common platform is easy to learn and easy to use, and is the same harmonized user interface found across our radiography portfolio.
Ease of operation
Flexible geometry and integrated DR technology make the CombiDiagnost R90 ease to use. The tiltable table (-90o to +90o) is perfect for all standard fluoroscopy studies. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. Intuitive touchscreen control speeds exams.
Specifications
Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505
Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505
Anode heat storage capacity
800 kHU (593kJ)
Maximum voltage
125 kV (110 kV in GCF)
focal spot
0.6 /0.8
Geometry
Geometry
Maximum patient weight
284 kg (626 lbs) without limitations
Motorized compressor
3 kg - 15 kg (6.6 lbs - 33.1 lbs) compression force
Table height
62 cm - 142 cm (24.4"-59.9")
Table tilt angle
-90°/+90°
Tube column movement range
160 cm (63")
Generator
Generator
Exposure techniques
Manual: kV-mAs or kV-mA-s
Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) - Intelligent Exporuse (IQX), In-Pulse controlled