CombiDiagnost R90

Cross functional DRF system

This remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography is designed for consistent, superb image quality and high room utilization, in a cost effective manner.

Features
Cutting edge digital radiography capabilities convert your traditional fluoroscopy room into a high throughput 2-in-1 solution. Designed to support confident diagnoses with high image quality together with excellent dose management features that benefit both patients and staff.

Cutting edge digital radiography capabilities convert your traditional fluoroscopy room into a high throughput 2-in-1 solution. Designed to support confident diagnoses with high image quality together with excellent dose management features that benefit both patients and staff.

Detectors that deliver
The CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow for comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.

The CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow for comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.

Hidden details revealed
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas, providing superb quality for both radiography and fluoroscopy studies.

Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas, providing superb quality for both radiography and fluoroscopy studies.

Superb image quality at low dose
If your focus is pediatrics, dose-saving features on the CombiDiagnost R90 include dedicated pediatric fluoroscopy settings, Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy, and dose measurement. Low radiation without sacrificing image quality is a benefit to your smaller patients.

If your focus is pediatrics, dose-saving features on the CombiDiagnost R90 include dedicated pediatric fluoroscopy settings, Grid Controlled Fluoroscopy, and dose measurement. Low radiation without sacrificing image quality is a benefit to your smaller patients.

Quick, intuitive workflow
The CombiDiagnost R90 employs our Eleva user interface to provide all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This one common platform is easy to learn and easy to use, and is the same harmonized user interface found across our radiography portfolio.

The CombiDiagnost R90 employs our Eleva user interface to provide all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This one common platform is easy to learn and easy to use, and is the same harmonized user interface found across our radiography portfolio.

Ease of operation
Flexible geometry and integrated DR technology make the CombiDiagnost R90 ease to use. The tiltable table (-90o to +90o) is perfect for all standard fluoroscopy studies. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. Intuitive touchscreen control speeds exams.

Flexible geometry and integrated DR technology make the CombiDiagnost R90 ease to use. The tiltable table (-90o to +90o) is perfect for all standard fluoroscopy studies. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. Intuitive touchscreen control speeds exams.

Specifications

Anode heat storage capacity
  • 800 kHU (593kJ)
Maximum voltage
  • 125 kV (110 kV in GCF)
focal spot
  • 0.6 /0.8
Maximum patient weight
  • 284 kg (626 lbs) without limitations
Motorized compressor
  • 3 kg - 15 kg (6.6 lbs - 33.1 lbs) compression force
Table height
  • 62 cm - 142 cm (24.4"-59.9")
Table tilt angle
  • -90°/+90°
Tube column movement range
  • 160 cm (63")
Exposure techniques
  • Manual: kV-mAs or kV-mA-s
  • Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) - Intelligent Exporuse (IQX), In-Pulse controlled
  • Automatic kV reduction techniques
Fluoroscopy techniques
  • Pulsed fluoroscopy (PF), in-pulse controlled
  • Grid-controlled fluoroscopy (GCF), in-pulse controlled
Power
  • 65 kW, 80kW optional
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 - 150 kV
Tube voltage flouroscopy
  • 40 - 125 kV
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.2
Ceiling height at SID 110 cm (44")
  • 2.83 m to 3.21 m (8'8.3" - 10'5.9")
Collimator
  • Motorized, automatic
Type
  • Four-part telescopic column
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")
Detector size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (app. 10" x 12")
Image matrix size
  • 1500 x 1920 pixel
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Active area
  • 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixel
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.6
Acquisition mode continious fluoroscopy
  • Up to 30 frames per second
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy
  • Up to 20 per second
Detector Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17"x17")
Image matrix size
  • 2,874 pixel x 2,840 pixel
Pixel size
  • 148 µm
Detector Size
  • SkyPlate detector
Motorized tilting
  • Optional, -20° to +90°
Vertical travel
  • 30 cm - 180 cm (11.8" - 5'11")
