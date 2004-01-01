With MobileDiagnost wDR, the story of DR access and flexibility from Philips continues. MobileDiagnost offers premium solutions for quality images and excellent X-ray dose management. Delivering DR where you need it, when you need it.
Five minutes can make a big difference to patient management, especially in an emergency situation where the patient can become unstable quickly. The efficient MobileDiagnost wDR delivers excellent image quality without losing precious time.
Mobile X-ray system
Mobile X-ray system can access all hospital areas
Deliver premium digital radiography (DR) to immobile patients in all areas of the hospital. With MobileDiagnost wDR, you enjoy the excellent image quality and great workflow efficiency of a Philips premium digital radiography room in a flexible mobile X-ray system. MobileDiagnost wDR comes with outstanding maneuverability, smart system design, and motorized control.
Wireless detector
Wireless detector for versatile, comfortable positioning
Enjoy quick and easy exam performance using the SkyPlate wireless portable detectors and its accessories. Flexible positioning makes exams more comfortable.
UNIQUE image processing
UNIQUE image processing for consistent image quality
This image processing software provides outstanding, consistent images for all anatomical areas. From image acquisition to reading and printing, UNIQUE optimizes every link of the imaging chain to produce outstanding clinical images and support rapid, streamlined procedures.
Eleva user interface
Eleva user interface to simplify workflow
The 17" monitor, touchscreen design, and intuitive layout of the Eleva user interface is ideally suited to busy facilities with a high workload. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow, with images available in just five seconds. Clinical image thumbnails and intuitive image manipulation allow exams to be quickly finalized.
Powerful 40kW generator
Powerful 40kW generator expands range of patients
The MobileDiagnost wDR generator is powerful enough to image a broad variety of patient types.
Fast image availability
Fast image availability for immediate feedback
Typical time to display for the preview image is only 5 seconds. In that same short time, the image can also be transmitted to PACS.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options for simple data transfer
Choose from a wireless or LAN connection to transfer data to and from your MobileDiagnost wDR.
Specifications
Generator
Generator
Type
High frequency generator
Mobile unit
Mobile unit
Dimensions
1380 mm L x 670mm W x 1980mm H (54.3" L x 26.4" W x 78" H)
Wheel base
611mm (24.1")
Motorization
0 - 5 km/h (0 - 3.1 mph)
Focal point distance from floor
max 2020 mm (79.5"); min 550 mm (21.7")
Focal point distance to column
max: 1250mm (49.2"); min: 700mm (27.5")
Tube column rotation
approx. 315
°
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
mA range
10 - 320
mA
mAs range
0.1 - 500 mAs
Power
20
kW
Exposure times
0.001 - 10
s
MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance
MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance
Power
40
kW
mAs range
0.1 - 500 mAs
mA range
10 - 500
mA
Exposure times
0.001 - 10
s
Tube and collimator
Tube and collimator
Tube type
High speed tube with dual focal spots
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance focal points
0.3 / 1.0
MobileDiagnost wDR High Performance focal points
0.7 / 1.3
Collimator type
Collimator with SID laser indication and built-in filter disk
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
Type
Digital Cesium Iodide (CsI) flat detector
Detector size
35 cm x 43 cm (14"x 17")
Image matrix size
2330 x 2846 pixel
Weight typical
2.8kg (6.2 Ibs)
Image resolution
up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Click-on grids
r= 8:1; fo = 1300 mm (51.2") in portrait or landscape orientation
Pixel size
148
µm
Matrix depth
16 bit/pixel
Eleva user interface
Eleva user interface
Monitor
17" touch-screen monitor
Typical time to display preview image
5
s
Image storage
up to 4,000 images
Generator control
integrated into graphical user interface; more than 600 pre-programmable settings (APRs)
