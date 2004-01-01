DigitalDiagnost chest room





Typically, you’ve got to put a lot of patients through your digital radiography chest room. And you may sometimes use it as a back-up solution to your main DR room.



With the DigitalDiagnost DR chest room you can rapidly do the full range of chest exams, including in-bed and wheelchair exposures. This room can also be used as a versatile musculoskeletal digital radiography room. You can perform spine, skull, and other extremity exams. Read more