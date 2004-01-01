Incisive CT helps you meet some of your organization’s most pressing challenges. Philips Incisive CT offers intellect at every step, from acquisition through results, and across all fronts: financial, clinical and operational. Like never before, operator and design efficiencies come together for wise decisions from start to finish with an unprecedented Tube for Life guarantee¹. Now with the CT Smart Workflow, Incisive CT has further differentiated itself.
CT Smart Workflow is an entirely new package of AI enabled tools that bring you the industry’s fastest AI reconstruction, automatic patient positioning and so much more to aid successful exams with fast results at low dose. From motion-free cardiac imaging to interventional procedures with confidence, CT Smart workflow offers you advances that matter in your day-to-day imaging.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Tube for Life guarantee
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Tube for Life guarantee
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Elevates your business
Elevates your business
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
Elevates your business
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
Elevates your business
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
Stay competitive and up-to-date
Technology Maximizer
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
Technology Maximizer
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
Technology Maximizer
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
Do more directly from the scanner
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
Automatic needle tracking
Automatic needle tracking
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Automatic needle tracking
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Automatic needle tracking
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Tube for Life guarantee
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Tube for Life guarantee
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Our Tube for Life guarantee¹ is an unprecedented approach that can help lower operating costs by an estimated $420,000². We believe so strongly in the reliability of the vMRC tube that we’ll replace it if necessary over the life of the system¹ at no cost to you.
Elevates your business
Elevates your business
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
Elevates your business
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
Elevates your business
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
What if you no longer had to worry about tube costs in your day-to-day operating budget? What if you knew your CT system always had up-to-date technology and was upgradeable to grow with you? We’re bringing new ways to help you stay competitive in your market, managing operational costs while you work to optimize patient care.
Stay competitive and up-to-date
Technology Maximizer
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
Technology Maximizer
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
Technology Maximizer
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
With Technology Maximizer, you can stay clinically advanced, while maximizing your imaging investment. Stay protected from obsolescence, and be first to market with innovations and avoid repeated capital investments over system lifecycle with planned operational budget.
Do more directly from the scanner
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
Minimize time spent away from the patient with new OnPlan patient-side gantry controls. Do more directly from the scanner, such as setup and pre-scan adjustments. Enable inter-operator consistency and reduce time to results by 19% with adaptive intelligence at every step of the exam ³.
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
Improve confidence and reduce reading times
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
Precise Image puts the power of a deep-learning neural network to work for you for dramatic reductions in dose and image noise, a significant increase in low-contrast detectability, and reductions in reading time. Precise Image reduces radiation dose by up to 80%, lowers noise by 85% and improves low contrast detectability by 60% to diagnostic confidence while providing excellent patient care.<sup>4</sup>
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
AI-enabled automatic patient positioning
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
Inaccurate patient positioning is a common and documented challenge in CT imaging, which can lead to unwanted consequences such as increased patient dose and image noise<sup>5</sup>. With Precise Position, an AI-enabled camera supports automatic patient positioning for significantly increased positioning accuracy and user-to-user consistency in a fraction of the time.
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
AI-powered motion-free cardiac
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
Motion has long been a challenge in cardiac imaging, especially at high heart rates. Used prospectively or retrospectively, Precise Cardiac corrects for motion in cardiac images to improve image quality at high heart rates.
Automatic needle tracking
Automatic needle tracking
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Automatic needle tracking
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Automatic needle tracking
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
With Precise Intervention, needle guidance enhances workflow for confident interventional CT procedures. Automatically calculate depth, angle, tip-to-target and deviation from plan, enhancing the speed and efficiency necessary for quick and confident interventional procedures. In addition to Precise Intervention, OnPlan gantry controls provide workflow flexibility to the interventional radiologist.
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
Bring predictability to an unpredictable world
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
Designed for serviceability and reliability, Incisive CT brings reassuring predictability to you. With 24/7 proactive monitoring, Philips helps you solve problems before they can impact your day-to-day operations while remote services allows for rapid resolution of issues without the need for on-site service. Our innovative set of proactive services aim to continuously support your system remotely without interrupting your daily routine.
¹Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
²Actual operating costs for customers vary significantly because many variables exist (such as CT make and model, hospital/imaging center size, case mix, system usage). The potential savings identified estimates the avoidance of purchasing replacement tubes over a 10-year useful life of a CT system, based on an average selling price of $140,000 per replacement tube and estimated tube life of 3 years. There can be no guarantee that all customers will achieve this result.
³Based on a study performed at Oz Radiology Group. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
<sup>4</sup>Lower image noise, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Low-contrast detectability tests were performed using 1.0 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using an auto tool “CHO” (Channelized Hotelling Observer). Data on file.
⁵Based on Philips in house assessment by five clinical experts,
comparing manual versus Precise Positioning in 40 clinical cases using a
human body phantom. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
This content is not intended for a US audience.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.