Advanced, yet easy to use, the PageWriter TC30 offers speed of operation in an attractive and affordable solution that can grow with you as your workflow evolves. Expect fast, efficient clinical workflow and reliable operation.
Visual guidance to simplify ECGs
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Upgrade options to extend your reach
Reporting aids speed reporting process
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
Philips PageWriter TC70 cardiograph is designed to simplify diagnostic ECG testing and streamline workflow – where an automated workflow and outstanding clinical support is critical.
The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.
The PageWriter TC20 is an advanced, easy-to-use cardiograph that supports your evolving workflow needs.
