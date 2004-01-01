EN
FR

ST80i

Stress Testing System

Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.

Features
Wireless design

Wireless design enhances patient mobility

Freeing your patient from wires and decreasing the likelihood of motion interference, Philips ST80i has a compact wireless patient module (PIM) that enhances traditional stress-testing systems. It reduces the hazard of tripping and enhances patient comfort and movement while still transmitting a clear, high-quality signal. A wireless device can aid in moving patients from exercise to bed for a stress-echo procedure. The ST80i wireless PIM also supports a multi-PIM protocol, reducing transition time between patients.

Flexible interoperability

Flexible interoperability expands connectivity options

Managing patient information from start to finish, Philips ST80i turns stress ECG data into actionable insights. It uses bi-directional network connectivity to collect and distribute data where needed; this could be a local workstation, the ECG management system or PACS. You can upload patient and demographic data and worklist/orders (as appropriate) from your HIS, or DMWL, or manually enter data. Export final patient reports via HL7 or DICOM in a PDF format, PDF-XML pair, or DICOM encapsulated PDF or DICOM SR. For added flexibility, leverage the convenience of IntelliSpace ECG to view, edit and confirm stress reports enterprise-wide using Stress Enterprise Solution.

Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface (GUI) simplifies workflow

Patient and study information is presented in a logical, workflow-derived order on the large touch-screen display, resulting in an intuitive GUI designed to be easy to learn and easy to use. Icons and menus presented on-screen provide clear access to controls, tests and results. Advanced viewing tools, such as ST Maps and auto comparison, help to quickly identify anomalies during the test.

Sophisticated algorithms

Sophisticated algorithms support confident diagnoses

Philips ST80i features sophisticated tools to help clinicians analyze stress ECG information. With ongoing support from Philips Advanced Algorithm Research Center, ST80i incorporates the Calg-STR algorithm, specifically designed for stress testing, and Philips DXL Algorithm*, the same algorithm used in Philips ECG equipment. Built-in arrhythmia detection and alerts, artifact filtering and ST segment mapping are additional tools for clinical decision support.

Wireless design

Wireless design enhances patient mobility

Flexible interoperability

Flexible interoperability expands connectivity options

Managing patient information from start to finish, Philips ST80i turns stress ECG data into actionable insights. It uses bi-directional network connectivity to collect and distribute data where needed; this could be a local workstation, the ECG management system or PACS. You can upload patient and demographic data and worklist/orders (as appropriate) from your HIS, or DMWL, or manually enter data. Export final patient reports via HL7 or DICOM in a PDF format, PDF-XML pair, or DICOM encapsulated PDF or DICOM SR. For added flexibility, leverage the convenience of IntelliSpace ECG to view, edit and confirm stress reports enterprise-wide using Stress Enterprise Solution.

Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface (GUI) simplifies workflow

Patient and study information is presented in a logical, workflow-derived order on the large touch-screen display, resulting in an intuitive GUI designed to be easy to learn and easy to use. Icons and menus presented on-screen provide clear access to controls, tests and results. Advanced viewing tools, such as ST Maps and auto comparison, help to quickly identify anomalies during the test.

Sophisticated algorithms

Sophisticated algorithms support confident diagnoses

Philips ST80i features sophisticated tools to help clinicians analyze stress ECG information. With ongoing support from Philips Advanced Algorithm Research Center, ST80i incorporates the Calg-STR algorithm, specifically designed for stress testing, and Philips DXL Algorithm*, the same algorithm used in Philips ECG equipment. Built-in arrhythmia detection and alerts, artifact filtering and ST segment mapping are additional tools for clinical decision support.

Specifications

Display
Display
PC Display
  • All-in-one PC or customer-provided PC display
Display Resolution
  • 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution
Display Size
  • 19 to 24-inch screen
Interfaces
Interfaces
Treadmills
  • Trackmaster TMX 425/428 series
  • GE T2100
  • Cardiac Sciences TM55
  • H/P/Cosmos
  • Lode Katana, Valiant 2, OEM (verify model with Lode)
CPET
  • MGC Ultima Series metabolic testing system
Printer
  • USB-connected laser printer
Ergometers
  • Ergonline Ergoselect
  • Lode Corival
Virtual Device Support
  • Non-interfaced treadmill or ergometer
NIBP/SPO2
  • SunTech Tango+
  • Tango M2
Advanced Interface Module (AIM)
Advanced Interface Module (AIM)
ECG Wireless Receiver
  • Stores software options
2 Analog + 1 TTL Output
  • Stress echo & NIBP sync
PC Connection
  • USB
Wireless Patient Interface Module (PIM)
Wireless Patient Interface Module (PIM)
Wireless Data Transmission to AIM
  • 2.4 GHz, O-QPSK, 6 dBm
Signal Acquisition Rate
  • 8,000 samples per second
On-Device Display
  • Lead map with connection status LEDs, battery/power status indicator, wireless strength indicator
Power
  • Single AA alkaline battery
Power Duration
  • Up to 900 minutes
Power-Save
  • Configurable up to 15 minutes of inactivity
Leads
Leads
10-Lead Wire, Single Connector Patient Lead Set
  • Snap or grabber connectors
  • AAMI and IEC color coding
Lengths
  • Standard (1050mm/41in)
  • Long (1450mm/57in)
Trolley
Trolley
Dimension
  • 76cm x 66cm x 183cm/30in x 26in x 72in
Load Capacity
  • 10kg/22lb
Power Supply
  • 120V or 230V (dependent on local market)
  • Output power 600 VA
  • Output receptacles - 4 maximum
Weight
  • 90kg/198lb
Filters
Filters
AC Mains
  • 50 or 60 Hz
ECG Data
  • Stored Unfiltered 0.02 and 300 Hz
High Pass
  • 0.02, 0.05, 0.15 Hz
Low Pass
  • 40, 100, 150, 300 Hz
Optional accessories
Optional accessories
Part #:  989803196121
  • Trackmaster TMX428 treadmill 220V
Part #:  989803195861
  • Trackmaster TMX428 treadmill 110V
Part #:  989803197451
  • Tango M2 BP monitor
Part #:  989803197221
  • Cable, SpO2 adult finger kit for Tango M2
Part #:  989803180801
  • Stress Patient belt
Part #:  989803180121
  • 12-lead complete lead set (AAMI) standard length, grabber, 1.05m
Part #:  989803180141
  • 12-lead complete lead set (AAMI) standard length, snaps, 1.05m
Part #:  989803180131
  • 12-lead complete lead set (IEC) standard length, grabber, 1.05m
Part #:  989803180151
  • 12-lead complete lead set (IEC) standard length, snaps, 1.05m
Part #:  989803180161
  • 12-lead complete lead set (AAMI) long, grabber, 1.45m
Part #:  989803180181
  • 12-lead complete lead set (AAMI) long, snaps, 1.45m
Part #:  989803180171
  • 12-lead complete lead set (IEC) long, grabber, 1.45m
Part #:  989803180191
  • 12-lead complete lead set (IEC) long, snaps, 1.45m
Part #:  40420A
  • Electrode, disposable pre-gelled 1000/cs
Part #:  40493E
  • Electrode, adult foam ECG disposable
Part #:  M1708A
  • Paper - English, no header
Part #:  M1710A
  • Paper - Metric, no header
Part #:  M2481A
  • Paper - thermal with header, 8.5in x 11in
Part #:  M2483A
  • Paper, thermal with header, A4
Part #:  M2485A
  • Paper, anti-fade with header, 8.5in x 11in
Part #:  M2486A
  • Paper, anti-fade with header, A4
Part #: M2202A
  • Electrode, adult radiotranslucent foam
Part #: 13944B
  • Electrode, wet gel foam, Resting ECG
Workstation Hardware Minimum Requirements
Workstation Hardware Minimum Requirements
LAN or WLAN
  • If connecting to hospital network
2 RS232 Ports
  • For treadmill and NIBP to PBT
Memory
  • 4GB RAM
Hard Disk
  • 160GB
CD-ROM Drive
  • CD-RW/DVD combo drive
External Connectivity
  • 4 USB ports or more
Keyboard
  • Standard PC - wired or wireless
Mouse
  • 2-button with scroll wheel - wired or wireless
Operating System
Operating System
Windows 10 Professional
  • 32-bit and 64-bit
Printer Options
Printer Options
Philips-Supplied Thermal Printer
  • Yes
Customer-Supplied Networked Printer
  • Yes
Customer-Supplied USB Laser Printer
  • Yes
Interoperability
Interoperability
File Export Formats
  • PDF, XML, PDR, (HL7 with IntelliBridge Enterprise option)
ADT/Orders
  • HL7 from HIS (with IntelliBridge Enterprise option)
DICOM
  • DMWL import
  • Enhanced DICOM SR
  • DICOM encapsulated PDF
Remote Review
  • Remote workstation study review
