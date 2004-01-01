Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
|PC Display
|
|Display Resolution
|
|Display Size
|
|Treadmills
|
|CPET
|
|Printer
|
|Ergometers
|
|Virtual Device Support
|
|NIBP/SPO2
|
|ECG Wireless Receiver
|
|2 Analog + 1 TTL Output
|
|PC Connection
|
|Wireless Data Transmission to AIM
|
|Signal Acquisition Rate
|
|On-Device Display
|
|Power
|
|Power Duration
|
|Power-Save
|
|10-Lead Wire, Single Connector Patient Lead Set
|
|Lengths
|
|Dimension
|
|Load Capacity
|
|Power Supply
|
|Weight
|
|AC Mains
|
|ECG Data
|
|High Pass
|
|Low Pass
|
|Part #: 989803196121
|
|Part #: 989803195861
|
|Part #: 989803197451
|
|Part #: 989803197221
|
|Part #: 989803180801
|
|Part #: 989803180121
|
|Part #: 989803180141
|
|Part #: 989803180131
|
|Part #: 989803180151
|
|Part #: 989803180161
|
|Part #: 989803180181
|
|Part #: 989803180171
|
|Part #: 989803180191
|
|Part #: 40420A
|
|Part #: 40493E
|
|Part #: M1708A
|
|Part #: M1710A
|
|Part #: M2481A
|
|Part #: M2483A
|
|Part #: M2485A
|
|Part #: M2486A
|
|Part #: M2202A
|
|Part #: 13944B
|
|LAN or WLAN
|
|2 RS232 Ports
|
|Memory
|
|Hard Disk
|
|CD-ROM Drive
|
|External Connectivity
|
|Keyboard
|
|Mouse
|
|Windows 10 Professional
|
|Philips-Supplied Thermal Printer
|
|Customer-Supplied Networked Printer
|
|Customer-Supplied USB Laser Printer
|
|File Export Formats
|
|ADT/Orders
|
|DICOM
|
|Remote Review
|
|PC Display
|
|Display Resolution
|
|Treadmills
|
|CPET
|
|PC Display
|
|Display Resolution
|
|Display Size
|
|Treadmills
|
|CPET
|
|Printer
|
|Ergometers
|
|Virtual Device Support
|
|NIBP/SPO2
|
|ECG Wireless Receiver
|
|2 Analog + 1 TTL Output
|
|PC Connection
|
|Wireless Data Transmission to AIM
|
|Signal Acquisition Rate
|
|On-Device Display
|
|Power
|
|Power Duration
|
|Power-Save
|
|10-Lead Wire, Single Connector Patient Lead Set
|
|Lengths
|
|Dimension
|
|Load Capacity
|
|Power Supply
|
|Weight
|
|AC Mains
|
|ECG Data
|
|High Pass
|
|Low Pass
|
|Part #: 989803196121
|
|Part #: 989803195861
|
|Part #: 989803197451
|
|Part #: 989803197221
|
|Part #: 989803180801
|
|Part #: 989803180121
|
|Part #: 989803180141
|
|Part #: 989803180131
|
|Part #: 989803180151
|
|Part #: 989803180161
|
|Part #: 989803180181
|
|Part #: 989803180171
|
|Part #: 989803180191
|
|Part #: 40420A
|
|Part #: 40493E
|
|Part #: M1708A
|
|Part #: M1710A
|
|Part #: M2481A
|
|Part #: M2483A
|
|Part #: M2485A
|
|Part #: M2486A
|
|Part #: M2202A
|
|Part #: 13944B
|
|LAN or WLAN
|
|2 RS232 Ports
|
|Memory
|
|Hard Disk
|
|CD-ROM Drive
|
|External Connectivity
|
|Keyboard
|
|Mouse
|
|Windows 10 Professional
|
|Philips-Supplied Thermal Printer
|
|Customer-Supplied Networked Printer
|
|Customer-Supplied USB Laser Printer
|
|File Export Formats
|
|ADT/Orders
|
|DICOM
|
|Remote Review
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.