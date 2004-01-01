By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
At the core
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
At the core
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Specifications
Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Filtration
Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D);
9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Approximate Weight (without battery)
5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
Standard Operator Position
Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Power
Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Display
Display
Type
Color TFT LCD
Size
Approximately 7 in (17.8 cm) diagonal viewing area
Resolution
800 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Wave Viewing Time
6.5 sec ± 10%
Sweep Speed
25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2; capnogram wave is 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Shock Delivery
Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Waveform
Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Charge time
• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
• Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
• Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
• The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
• The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Shock Series
Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
Sensing for Pads/Paddles
Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
Charge times
• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
• Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
• Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
• The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
• The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Patient Impedance Range
Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values
The Efficia DFM100 is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
The Efficia DFM100 is not available for sale in North America.
