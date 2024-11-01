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Divided Small Infant Disposable Cannula

MR Patient Care

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Single patient use. Divided cannula for simultaneous delivery of O2 and ETCO2 sampling.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Infant/Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Latex free
Package Weight
  • 0.070 kg
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Infant/Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Latex free
Package Weight
  • 0.070 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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