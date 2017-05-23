EN
FR

Search terms

FRx Carrying Case

Accessories

Find similar products

The rugged FRx carry case made of wipeable urethane was designed to hold the FRx defibrillator as well as its main accessories and supplies. The carrying case is intended for use in environments where the defibrillator is protected from moisture and harsh treatment

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .800 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = per package
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .800 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = per package
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.