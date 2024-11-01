Universal Clear Tab/Snap Adapter to Cardiograph Lead. Enables the connection from 3mm - 4mm post banana plug coming from the Cardiograph to tab & snap style electrodes. 1 bag = 10 adapters. Adapter can be sterilized by ethylene oxide - not steam sterilizable. Adapters are for use with Philips PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs 860315, 860310, and 860306.
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|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
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