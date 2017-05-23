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OR 3-lead ECG AAMI/IEC

Trunk Cable

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AAMI/IEC. Trunk can be used for either color code system AAMI and IEC.

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Specifications

ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3536A, M4735A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 cable
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1622A; M1624A; M1626A; M1671A; M1672A; M1673A; M1674A
ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3536A, M4735A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3536A, M4735A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 cable
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1622A; M1624A; M1626A; M1671A; M1672A; M1673A; M1674A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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