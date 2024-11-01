The water trap is a reusable receptacle intended to separate and collect water from a suctioned patient’s breathing circuit during gas measurement. It prevents water from entering the gas analyzer.
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|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Use with non-Philips medical instruments
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Philips medical instruments
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Use with non-Philips medical instruments
|
|CE Certified
|
|Use with Philips medical instruments
|
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