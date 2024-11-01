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Philips Water Trap

Anesthesia Gas

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The water trap is a reusable receptacle intended to separate and collect water from a suctioned patient’s breathing circuit during gas measurement. It prevents water from entering the gas analyzer.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Anesthesia Gas
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 1 year
Packaging Unit
  • 12/Case
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • No
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips medical instruments
  • 866173
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Anesthesia Gas
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Anesthesia Gas
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 1 year
Packaging Unit
  • 12/Case
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • No
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Philips medical instruments
  • 866173
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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