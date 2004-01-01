EN
Rechargeable lithium-ion battery designed for use with the IntelliVue X3 and IntelliVue MX100 patient monitors. 10.8V/21.6 Wh. Max Charge Current: 2.0A, Max charge Voltage: 12.3V, SMBus 1.1 compliant. 1 each = 1 battery

Technology
  • Lithium ion
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Power
  • 10.8 volt
Current
  • 2.0 A
Use with Philips equipment
  • 867030 (IntelliVue X3), 867033 (IntelliVue MX100)
Use with non-Philips equipment
  • No
Single- or multi-patient use
  • Multi-patient
Packaging
  • 1 battery
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package weight
  • 183 gr
CE certified
  • Yes
