Features
Limited Components

Eliminates the need for water traps

The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.

Product Design

Crisp CO2 Waveform

The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.

Versatile

Calibration Not Required

The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.

Reusable Filter

Extended Tubing Life

The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.

Product Design

Crisp CO2 Waveform

The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.

Versatile

Calibration Not Required

The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.

Reusable Filter

Extended Tubing Life

The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Product Category
  • Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Type
  • Sampling Lines
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 80 grams / 2.8 ounces
Packaging Unit
  • 25/bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
  • SideStream
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Both
With Oxygen
  • Yes
