The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Eliminates the need for water traps
Product Design
Crisp CO2 Waveform
The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Versatile
Calibration Not Required
The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Reusable Filter
Extended Tubing Life
The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.
Product Design
Versatile
Reusable Filter
Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Product Category
Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Type
Airway Adapter
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
17 g/.06 oz
Packaging Unit
25/bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Infant/Neonatal
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
No
