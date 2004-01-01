We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Fast, smooth movements in any direction
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Fast, smooth movements in any direction
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Freedom of movement
Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Low dose enabler
Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Workflow efficiencies
Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
System compatibility
System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Fast, smooth movements in any direction
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Fast, smooth movements in any direction
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
The Stille ImagiQ2's True Free Float technology has fast, smooth and accurate movements (in any direction). When managing both table and C-arm without a tech, you'll experience confidence control. *Patent pending
Freedom of movement
Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Flexible geometry parameters
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Enjoy freedom of movement with industry leading table capabilities. Smoothly move where needed with the longest published longitudinal and lateral float for mobile tables. Maximize your imaging area with best-in-class diagonal float.
Go the distance for full body imaging with the exceptional translucent length.
Low dose enabler
Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Low dose enabler
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
With the highest translucency on the market, the ImagiQ2 table is helping to set new low dose standards. The 0.4 mm aluminum equivalent allows exceptional dose management. Combine this with enhanced C-arm access (Veradius systems) for exceptionally high image quality and low dose exposure.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Superb ergonomics with Veradius
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
The ImagiQ2 table optimizes the use of the Veradius Unity SID. Table wheels disappear inside the wheelbase (parking function), offering an ergonomical work height (min 28"/71 cm). In combination the tube can go very low and the flat detector can come closer to patient than with any larger SID, enabling less scatter radiation.
Workflow efficiencies
Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Workflow efficiencies
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
Veradius Unity C-arm ease-of-use improves workflow efficiency. In an independent study,* it was shown to reduce miscommunication by 45%, increase first-time-right repositioning from 49% to 94% and greatly lessen frustration for physicians and operators.
System compatibility
System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
System compatibility
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
The Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table is available with the Philips Veradius Unity, Veradius Neo, and BV Pulsera mobile C-arm systems. The Philips/Stille collaboration offers you the benefits of cutting-edge technology and the ability to quickly prepare for any OR challenge.
Specifications
STILLE ImagiQ2
STILLE ImagiQ2
Patient weight
496 lb / 225 kg and 661 lb
300 kg (with load upgrade pack)
Table top length, width
L= 90.5” / 230 cm
W= 21.6” / 55 cm
Translucent length
77.17” / 196 cm with headrest (66.6” / 169.2 cm without headrest)
Translucent table top
Proprietary, patent pending carbon fiber structure. Al 0.4 mm
Float and lock
STILLE True Free Float™ and STILLE quick-lock system
Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
36” x 10” x 36.8”
90 cm x 25 cm x 93.4 cm
Operation conditions
100% continuous
AC power: 100-250 Volts
Direct AC power
Battery DC power
Length, width, height
L= 92” / 234 cm
W= 30.3” / 77.2 cm
H= 28”- 43” / 71-109 cm
Trendelenburg
±25°
Lateral roll
±15°
Wheels and steering
4 swiveling back wheels (mobility upgrade available)
Side rails
Fixed along 2/3 of the table top
Exchangeable table top
Yes, future-proof platform for extended use - allowing transportation
Transport handle
Yes (color: dark grey for 225-kg version, silver for 300-kg version)
Philips Veradius Unity
Philips Veradius Unity
X-ray generation
Monoblock 80 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
Rotating anode tube
Maximum power/ generator power
25 kW / 15kW
Flat Detector
Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Matrix size
1560 x 1420 pixels
Active Detector Area
26.2 x 26.2 cm
10.3 x 10.3 inch
Pixel pitch
184 μm
Dynamic Range
96 dB (16 bit)
Geometry
Color coded / Fully balanced
Depth
73.0 cm /29 inch
Source image distance
99.3 cm /39 inch
Angulation
140° rotation (+90°/-50°) offers a maximum of projection flexibility
77.17” / 196 cm with headrest (66.6” / 169.2 cm without headrest)
Translucent table top
Proprietary, patent pending carbon fiber structure. Al 0.4 mm
Float and lock
STILLE True Free Float™ and STILLE quick-lock system
Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
36” x 10” x 36.8”
90 cm x 25 cm x 93.4 cm
Operation conditions
100% continuous
AC power: 100-250 Volts
Direct AC power
Battery DC power
Length, width, height
L= 92” / 234 cm
W= 30.3” / 77.2 cm
H= 28”- 43” / 71-109 cm
Trendelenburg
±25°
Lateral roll
±15°
Wheels and steering
4 swiveling back wheels (mobility upgrade available)
Side rails
Fixed along 2/3 of the table top
Exchangeable table top
Yes, future-proof platform for extended use - allowing transportation
Transport handle
Yes (color: dark grey for 225-kg version, silver for 300-kg version)
Philips Veradius Unity
Philips Veradius Unity
X-ray generation
Monoblock 80 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
Rotating anode tube
Maximum power/ generator power
25 kW / 15kW
Flat Detector
Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Matrix size
1560 x 1420 pixels
Active Detector Area
26.2 x 26.2 cm
10.3 x 10.3 inch
Pixel pitch
184 μm
Dynamic Range
96 dB (16 bit)
Geometry
Color coded / Fully balanced
Depth
73.0 cm /29 inch
Source image distance
99.3 cm /39 inch
Angulation
140° rotation (+90°/-50°) offers a maximum of projection flexibility
Lowest lateral position
102.7 cm /40.4 inch
Mobile View Station
19” High-Brightness color monitors
Stand
15.3” LCD touch screen stand monitor
Connectivity
WLAN (option)
Related products
* Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.