Infrared (IR) data cable that attaches to a PC and reads IR data from a defibrillator for use by the HeartStart Event Review suite of software products

Specifications

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5068A
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
