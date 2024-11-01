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DreamStation Auto BiPAP w/ heated tube Qty: 1

BiPAP

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Includes Cell Modem, humidifier and heated tubing.

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Specifications

Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • E0470+E0562
Specifications
Specifications
Electrical requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2.0-1.0 A
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 cm H2O to CPAP Pressure (CPAP); 4cm H2O to EPAP (Auto BiPAP)
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-minute increments)
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Pressure range
  • 4 to 25 cm H2O
Dimensions
  • 15.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/o humidifier); 29.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/ humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33kg/2.94lbs (w/o humidifier); 1.98kg/4.37lbs (w/humidifier); incl. power supply
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; Disposable Ultra-fine
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: Fixed, Adaptive,Heated Tube modes; Heated tube (optional)
Data storage capacity (min)
  • SD card: > 1 year On-board: &lt;6 months
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • E0470+E0562
Specifications
Specifications
Electrical requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2.0-1.0 A
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 cm H2O to CPAP Pressure (CPAP); 4cm H2O to EPAP (Auto BiPAP)
See all specifications
Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • E0470+E0562
Specifications
Specifications
Electrical requirements
  • 100 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 2.0-1.0 A
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 cm H2O to CPAP Pressure (CPAP); 4cm H2O to EPAP (Auto BiPAP)
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-minute increments)
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Pressure range
  • 4 to 25 cm H2O
Dimensions
  • 15.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/o humidifier); 29.7x19.3x8.4cm (w/ humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33kg/2.94lbs (w/o humidifier); 1.98kg/4.37lbs (w/humidifier); incl. power supply
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; Disposable Ultra-fine
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: Fixed, Adaptive,Heated Tube modes; Heated tube (optional)
Data storage capacity (min)
  • SD card: > 1 year On-board: &lt;6 months
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button

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