EN
FR

Search terms

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

See clearly, guide confidently

Find similar products

Automatic, real-time navigational guidance designed for procedure efficiency in complex PCI interventions without changing current standard workflow.

Contact us
Features
Real-time guidance
Real-time guidance

Real-time guidance

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Real-time guidance

Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Real-time guidance

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Click here for more information
Real-time guidance
Real-time guidance

Real-time guidance

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Confident navigation
Navigate with confidence

Navigate with confidence

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate with confidence

Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate with confidence

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Click here for more information
Confident navigation
Navigate with confidence

Navigate with confidence

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Seamless integration
Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Seamless integration

Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Seamless integration

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Click here for more information
Seamless integration
Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
  • Real-time guidance
  • Confident navigation
  • Seamless integration
See all features
Real-time guidance
Real-time guidance

Real-time guidance

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Real-time guidance

Real-time guidance
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Real-time guidance

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Click here for more information
Real-time guidance
Real-time guidance

Real-time guidance

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Confident navigation
Navigate with confidence

Navigate with confidence

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate with confidence

Navigate with confidence
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate with confidence

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Click here for more information
Confident navigation
Navigate with confidence

Navigate with confidence

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Seamless integration
Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Seamless integration

Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Seamless integration

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Click here for more information
Seamless integration
Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.